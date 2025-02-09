"We will keep playing to win," says Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of WPL 2025

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : With the Women's Premier League 2025 approaching, preparations are in full swing for the Delhi Capitals, as they look to go one step further this year after finishing as runners-up in back-to-back seasons.

Currently stationed in Pune with the team for the pre-season camp, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues oozed confidence as she shared insights into her preparations for the new season.

"We have been very good and consistent in the last two seasons as a team. Of course, there's this one final, which I'm sure we will cross, and get our hands on the trophy, but we have been doing the right things. There are some days when you can't control the outcome. We have been putting in all our hard work as the DC unit and will keep playing to win," she said as quoted by the Delhi Capitals press release.

Rodrigues further added, "My preparation is pretty simple. Whatever I'm going to face in the match, I'll try to bring those situations into practice, be it playing aggressively or holding the innings together from one end. There's also a lot of power-hitting because it's T20. So I use the heavy balls which help me get my bat swing faster and gives more power."

The 24-year-old, who has scored 381 runs in 18 WPL matches at a strike rate of 143.82, also spoke about the impact of WPL on women's cricket in India.

"Playing among the best in the WPL brings out the best in every player, whether they're new to international cricket or experienced. The more competitive games we play, the more we are put in that pressure situation, the more it helps us know what to do in such situations. Even the standard in the domestic cricket has gone up," Rodrigues highlighted.

She further said, "The other biggest impact is the fan base. I think because of WPL, and the teams, people have started following the players even more. The craze for women's cricket in India has gone way up."

Speaking about her bond with Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning, the young batter said, "Before the WPL, we played Australia in the World Cup semis, and I saw her on the field. She's incredibly competitive with an aggressive mindset, she's always looking to take the game on and stay positive. That perspective made me question whether she'd be approachable, but when we finally spoke once the WPL started, I realised she is so down-to-earth and friendly. I felt so nice, and realised, she might not always express it, but on field, her mindset is all about aggression and leading the team."

Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians on February 15, at BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

