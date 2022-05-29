We will lift the sixth trophy anyhow, says MI's Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai, May 29 The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season was a disaster for Mumbai Ind, with the five-time champions finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins out of 14 league matches.

However, despite having an awful campaign, star batter Suryakumar Yadav has set his goal for the next edition, saying the team will come back strongly and lift the coveted sixth trophy in the cash-rich league.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Ind, a disappointed Yadav, who missed the start and end of the league because of injuries, said, "We've to lift the sixth (trophy) anyhow. It's unfortunate that it can't happen this year. Next year, we have to add one more trophy anyhow."

Yadav, was one of the few bright spots for Mumbai in a forgettable campaign, being their second-highest run-getter by scoring 303 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.29 and strike rate of 145.67, hitting three half-centuries.

Mumbai lost eight consecutive matches before ending their losing streak in the ninth game against Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium in which Yadav made a 39-ball 51. Yadav was ruled out of the rest of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury.

Speaking in a video shared by MI on their official social media handles, the 31-year-old Yadav praised the new entrant in the squad Dewald Brevis. The South African batter was included in the MI set-up after Yadav was ruled out of the IPL 2022. Brevis, has been on a roll since the start of this year and has already made a big name for himself in the ICC U-19 World Cup.

"He (Dewald Brevis) is new to the set-up, so he should understand. They are explaining to him what it takes to lift that trophy, which is good," he said.

Yadav had an impressive individual season with the bat but the team failed to field a stable combination and was the first to crash out of the playoffs race.

