"We will never find a better person than him": Kapil Dev pays tribute to Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Former India captain Kapil Dev and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey condoled the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday night.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, he took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas, including philanthropy.

Kapil Dev expressed his sorrow while talking to mediapersons and said, "Such a great man, when someone like that passes away, naturally we feel bad, but the legacy he has left behind. I have no words. Everybody has to leave this world, but people will be known for their work...we will never find a better person than him."

Tirkey shared his thoughts while speaking toand said, "He has contributed greatly to the welfare of the country and the common people. Today, India has reached new heights, and he has played a major role. He was a very simple and down-to-earth person."

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata were moved to the Worli crematorium in Mumbai from the lawns of the NCPA at Nariman Point in the city, where it was kept for the people to pay their last respects.

A large throng of people had gathered at the NCPA lawns to pay their last respects. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, former India head coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri were among those who arrived at the crematorium to attend the last rites.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

