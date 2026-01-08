"We will take many lessons": ECB issues statement after 4-1 Ashes loss against Australia

Sydney [Australia], January 8 : The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Chief Executive Officer, Richard Gould, issued a statement on Thursday after the men's team suffered a 4-1 defeat in the recently concluded Ashes series in Australia.

Australia registered a comprehensive win by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Mitchell Starc, the highest-wicket taker of the series, was named Player of the Series, whereas opener Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Match for his sublime 163-run knock in the first innings.

Earlier in the series, the hosts clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

"This Ashes tour began with significant hope and anticipation, and it is therefore deeply disappointing that we have been unable to fulfil our ambition of winning the Ashes in Australia," the statement read.

"While there were moments of strong performance and resilience during the series, including a hard-fought victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, we were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest, and Australia ultimately deserved to retain the Ashes," it added.

Richard futher stated that England will take many lessons from this tour, look to improve quickly, and focus on regaining the Ashes in the 2027 series at home.

"We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly. Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027. A thorough review of the campaign is already underway. This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require," the statement said.

The statement futher added that England's men's side will move to Sri Lanka and begin preparing for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which starts next month. "The men's team now moves on to Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins in February, and we will implement the necessary changes over the coming months.

"We are grateful for the courtesy and hospitality shown to us by Cricket Australia throughout the tour. As always, we are indebted to the travelling supporters who followed the team through thick and thin. Their loyalty and support have been humbling, and we are committed to repaying their faith with stronger performances in the future," it concluded.

Brief Scores: England: 384 and 342 (Joe Root 160, Jacob Bethell 154, Michael Neser 4/60, Mitchell Starc 3/72) vs Australia: 567 and 161/5 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 138, Brydon Carse 3/108, Josh Tongue 3/42).

