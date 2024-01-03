"We will win the match easily if...," says Sourav Ganguly on SA-IND 2nd Test match

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 3 : Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday praised India's bowling attack against South Africa in the second Test match in Cape Town and said that if the visitors perform well with the bat then they will easily win the long-format game.

Ganguly met the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur after getting an invitation from him.

While speaking to the press, Ganguly said that he was sad after the 'Men in Blue' lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final match against Australia after displaying a magnificent performance throughout the tournament.

He also pointed out India's stellar performance in the second Test match against the Proteas.

"I am sad that we could not win the World Cup after playing such a good cricket, but we will win in the future. The team have got a lot of quality. Look how they dismissed South Africa at 55 in Cape Town. If they perform well with the bat then we will win the Test match easily. We have also won the ODI series against South Africa," Ganguly said.

In the second Test match against South Africa, Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul helped India to bundle the hosts at 55/10 in the first inning on day one.

He added that "it was nice" meeting the CM for the first time. The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president also praised the cricket facilities of the new stadium in Raipur. He also asked the CM Vishnu Deo to promote cricket in the state.

"I was happy to meet the CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and this was the first time we met so it was nice. When I was the President of the BCCI, India played against New Zealand over here in Chhattisgarh. It's a new stadium and also a new state for the Ranji Trophy. The facilities are also good here. I have also asked the CM to promote cricket in the state. This was the first time I met CM and I did not expect that I would get an invitation from him," he added.

When asked about the upcoming T20 World Cup, he said that the best team would be picked and hoped that the 'Men in Blue' would perform well in the tournament.

"Still a lot of time left for the T20 World Cup. India has many good players and hopefully, the best team will be selected and we will perform well in the tournament," he added.

