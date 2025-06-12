Webster reflects on gritty knock under pressure as Australia fight back in WTC final

London [UK], June 12 : Beau Webster played a crucial counter-attacking innings under pressure to help Australia recover from early trouble on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's. Walking in with his team in a precarious position at 67/4, Webster showcased composure and intent, scoring a vital 72 off 92 balls, an innings laced with 11 boundaries.

His 79-run partnership with veteran Steve Smith (66) turned the momentum in Australia's favour after a dominant first session by the Proteas. Webster's positive approach and ability to soak up pressure were instrumental in guiding Australia to a respectable first-innings total of 212.

Speaking after the day's play, Webster acknowledged the intensity of the challenge posed by South Africa's bowlers.

"Had a bit of luck no doubt in the first 20-30 balls. Felt they came really hard at us. Managed to get through that period and got a total on the board," he said

Webster also credited his experience playing in English condition.

"I've played a little bit over here in County cricket, different level obviously. With Rabada (Kagiso) and Jansen (Marco) coming in here, it was very tough. Just stuck to my gameplan which has worked for me the last 3-4 years. I'd be angry if I went away from it," he noted.

"Obviously some minor adjustments here and there with the conditions and the slope," he added.

Commenting on the pitch and the challenges it presents, he added, "There's plenty there. We saw in the last session the ball is still nibbling around. Starcy (Mitchell Starc) had it on a string. The ball nipping up the slope is the tricky one. The delivery that bowled Stubbsy (Tristan Stubbs) obviously nipped up the slope. When it's doing that, it's tricky for the batter."

Webster also praised the Australian bowling unit for their strong comeback in the final session.

"Our bowling attack's been so strong over a number of years. We know if we don't get it done with the bat, the big guys can certainly get it done with the ball," he said.

By stumps, Australia had turned the tide, reducing South Africa to 43/4, still trailing by 169 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor