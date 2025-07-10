London [UK], July 10 : Indian skipper Shubman Gill took a hilarious and brutal jibe at England's slow pace of scoring during the second session of the third Test against them at Lord's on Thursday.

During the second session, England, known for their quick pace of scoring runs under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum and championing the 'Bazball' brand of Test cricket, could score just 70 runs in 24 overs at a run-rate of 2.91 per over.

This is the second-slowest for England in a home Test in the Bazball era behind 2.72/over in the second session on day three against New Zealand at Lord's in 2022 (Minimum 20 overs batted).

Witnessing England play it safe, Gill could not help but indulge in some fun banter, saying, "No more entertaining cricket, welcome back to the boring Test cricket boys." The video for the same was posted on the official handle of Star Sports on X.

Even pacer Mohammed Siraj could not resist himself from a verbal jibe at the batters, saying as per a Sky Sports video, "Baz Baz Bazball. Come on, I want to see it!."

England batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope led a steady recovery for the hosts in the second session of the Test match at Lord's on Thursday, guiding England to 153/2 at Tea after being reduced to 44/2 earlier in the first session thanks to a double wicket over by pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy. The duo stitched together an unbroken 109-run stand to help England bounce back after early setbacks in the morning.

Resuming at 83/2 after Lunch, Root and Pope navigated a disciplined Indian bowling attack with patience and control. Their fifty-run partnership came off 116 balls, laying the foundation for a solid middle-order resistance.

Former captain Joe Root brought up his half-century off 102 deliveries and remained unbeaten at Tea on 54 from 109 balls, decorated with seven elegant boundaries. Pope, on the other hand, showcased grit and composure to remain not out on 44, which included four boundaries.

England won the toss and opted to bat first. The series is levelled at 1-1.

