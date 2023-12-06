"Welcome to the Handled ball club": Vaughan trolls Mushfiqur following his unusual dismissal

New Delhi [India], December 6 : Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan trolled Mushfiqur Rahim for becoming the first Bangladesh Men's batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field during the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Vaughan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and welcomed the Bangladesh batter to the exclusive 'Handled Ball club'.

"Welcome to the very exclusive Handled ball club @mushfiqur15.. only proper players are members," the 49-year-old wrote on X.

In the 41st over of Bangladesh's inning, Mushfiqur was given out obstructing the field, leaving his side five down as he became only the first Bangladesh Men's batter to be dismissed in this fashion.

The 36-year-old batter defended the ball and extended his right hand to keep the ball away which looked to come out of instinct albeit the ball was far from the stumps. Mushfiqur was confounded as to what unfolded next.

The Kiwi players appealed and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire to review. The TV umpire was satisfied after watching the replays that Mushfiqur stopped the ball deliberately and was given out, as per ICC.

Mushfiqur's dismissal is also the first batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Tests since the rule update in 2017. While previously, seven batters have been given out 'handling the ball' in Men's Tests history.

Following the Kiwi bowling attack's stellar performance, New Zealand bundled Bangladesh at 172/10. Santner and Phillips bagged three wickets in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Ajaz Patel picked up two wickets in his 17-over spell.

In New Zealand's first inning, Mehidy Hasan's three-wicket haul and Taijul Islam's two wickets helped Bangladesh to hold the Kiwis at 55/5 by the end of the day with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips on the crease for the Kiwis.

At stumps on day one of the second Test, New Zealand trail by 117 runs.

