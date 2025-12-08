Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 8 : South African batter David Miller said he has not spoken to head coach Shukri Conrad yet, but plans to discuss his potential role in the ODI side and the World Cup in 2027.

He believes his experience can add value, amidst a strong pool of new players. Miller acknowledged that selection isn't guaranteed and that performances will decide his chances.

"I haven't had good chats yet with Shukri, but now that I am back in the mix, we'll be opening up those conversations and seeing where we're at. The ODI World Cup is just under two years away, there's a lot of new players that have come through and a big pool of players who are doing really well. I feel like I can add something with my experience. In terms of selection, you're never guaranteed with certain things in life, so it's a conversation that will unfold as the months go on and see where we're at," David Miller said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Miller will be returning to the side for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy. Miller was the game-changing wicket to fall during the 2024 T20 World Cup finals at Barbados, caught spectacularly by Suryakumar Yadav and becoming perhaps the biggest scalp of Hardik Pandya's career in terms of the match situation and the trophy at stake.

Since that tournament, Miller, who will turn 37 next year, has played only 10 white-ball matches for SA out of 54, and his last appearance saw him score a century against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in March.

Given the choice, Miller would opt in, as South Africa's stocks seem to keep rising and the fun is just beginning.

Miller is focused on prolonging his South Africa career, prioritising fitness, emotional control, and thoughtful decision-making. At 36, he's stepping up his game, being more diligent in training and more precise in his thinking, aiming to perform at his best.

"Obviously, I would love to play a part for South Africa as long as I can, but it's just being real with certain conversations and time," he said. "I'm 36 now and I'm feeling that I do have to step up off the field. I'm being a lot more diligent and a lot more consistent in training and being as fit as I can is something that I'm going to focus on a lot. I'm also a lot more in control with my emotions and pressure. I'm a lot clearer in my thinking, making better decisions under pressure and understanding the match situation," Miller added.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place at Cuttack on Tuesday. After a 0-2 whitewash loss in Tests and a 2-1 ODI series win, which saw Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get a big chunk of the spotlight, the action shifts to a five-match T20I series with both teams featuring experience and youth in equal parts and looking strong contenders to play each other in the ICC T20 World Cup final once again.

