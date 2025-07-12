'Well done to both teams': Jay Shah as Italy, Netherlands qualify for T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], July 12 : International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah lauded Italy and the Netherlands after both teams qualified for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. It is scheduled to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka.

In a post on X on late Friday evening, Shah said, "An amazing result for @KNCBcricket and @FedCricket, qualifying for the @ICC Men's @T20WorldCup 2026 through the Europe Qualifier," Shah wrote.

"For Italy, it will be their first-ever appearance at the tournament that India will defend early next year. Well done to both teams!"

While the Netherlands are a familiar face in the global T20 landscape, Italy's qualification marks a significant moment in the nation's cricketing journey, as they prepare to showcase their talent on the world stage.

India, the defending champions, will host the tournament along with Sri Lanka in 2026, with the growing list of qualified teams promising a truly global showcase of T20 cricket.

The final day of the Europe Qualifiers for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup turned into a roller coaster ride. All four sides, Italy, Netherlands, Scotland and Jersey had an opportunity to confirm their presence in the tournament.

Scotland, who have featured in the last four editions of the tournament, hoped to qualify, but their hopes ended on a bitter note after a last-ball defeat against Jersey earlier on Friday. In a must-win battle, Jersey crossed the line on the final delivery of the game and pulled off a stunning win by chasing a 134-run target.

Even after pulling off a one-wicket heist, Jersey, who were level with Italy on five points, were knocked out of the race due to Italy's superior net run rate. Italy needed to avoid a heavy defeat, which they managed by stretching their defence from 134/7 to 16.2 overs.

After opting to bat, Italy lost their opening pair, Justin Mosca and Emilio Gay, within the first three overs. Italy captain Joe Burns hammered 22 before falling in the seventh over, which reduced them to 41/3. Wicketkeeper-batter Marcus Campopiano's cheap dismissal added to Italy's woes as they tottered on 46/4 in the ninth over.

Benjamin Manenti's 27-ball 30 and Grant Stewart's 25(16) helped Italy garner 33 runs in the last three overs, which propelled them to 134/7.

In reply, the Netherlands were quick off the blocks and hammered 66/0 in the powerplay. Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd's 81-run opening stand ended in the eighth over. Crishan Kalugamage removed Levitt's stay on 34(25), but the Dutch side quickly rebounded after captain Scott Edwards forged an unbeaten 64-run stand for the second wicket to see the Netherlands home.

As of now, 15 teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup. The Asia EAP qualifier will see three more sides feature in the competition, while two further teams will make it through from the Africa qualifier.

Teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, USA, West Indies.

