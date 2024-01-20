"We'll give some thought": Australia head coach on Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc playing WI and NZ T20Is

Adelaide [Australia], January 20 : Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Saturday opened up on Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc's chances of playing the T20I series against West Indies and New Zealand and said that the team management have to think about it.

McDonald said that some players may or may not take part in the upcoming series. He added that there will be different squads for each series.

"We'll give some thought to that. There'll be some that may play, and there'll be some that might not play. It'll be different squads [for each series]. We'll look to potentially be at full strength for the New Zealand series," McDonald was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He further added that they will be planning the squad by keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind.

He added that they will try to make a "full strength" squad for the T20I series against New Zealand.

"We've got six games before the World Cup. A lot of the World Cup planning is in place at the moment. We'll try to be as close to full strength for the New Zealand series as possible. The West Indies series is slightly nuanced," he added.

Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc took part in Australia's four Tests consecutively, in which none of the long-format matches reached a fifth day. Neither do they have to bowl more than 38 overs in a game.

The three-match T20I series between Australia and West Indies will start from February 9 till February 13. On the other hand, the 20-over series against the Kiwis will begin on February 21 and conclude on February 25th.

