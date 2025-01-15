"We're capable of much more": Gulf Giants' Mark Adair after loss to Desert Vipers

Dubai [UAE], January 15 : Gulf Giants' lost to Desert Vipers in Tuesday evening's International League T20 season 3 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.

Gulf Giants' bowling all-rounder Mark Adair said there were some tough moments during the game and the team is capable of much more.

Desert Vipers successfully chased the target in low-scoring game with Sam Curran's unbeaten 42 and Sherfane Rutherford's quick-fire 40.

"We showed great determination in defending our target, putting in a strong shift throughout the innings," Mark Adair said, according to ILT20 press release.

"There were definitely opportunities for us to win the game, and we fought out there. While the result wasn't in our favour this time, we know we have match-winning performances in us. There were some tough moments during the game, but we know we're capable of so much more. We've been in tight situations before, and we know how to execute when it matters," he added.

Adair said he is loving his time here in Dubai. "The Gulf Giants have been a fantastic organization to be part of. With plenty of games still ahead in the season, we're confident in our ability to bounce back strongly."

