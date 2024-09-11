"We're excited about the T20 WC": New Zealand assistant coach McMillan

Wellington [New Zealand], September 11 : After New Zealand announced their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, assistant coach Craig McMillan said he is excited about the ICC tournament.

The Kiwis became the eighth team to name their squad for the T20 World Cup when they revealed a good blend of youth and experience among their 15-player group to travel to the UAE for the 20-over showcase at the end of this month.

"I think the expectations will stay within the group, but what I would say is that we're excited about the (T20) World Cup and the matches that we have in our group," McMillan was quoted by ICC as saying.

"We know that we probably won't be one of the teams that's favoured by many, but we're confident in the players and the group we have and we're really looking forward to the tournament," he added.

McMillan joined New Zealand's coaching group earlier this year and the Kiwi great received a tough initiation to his new role when the Kiwis suffered series sweeps against England in both the ODI and T20I components of their white-ball series' away from home in July.

New Zealand batting all-rounder Sophie Devine will lead the Kiwi squad at the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. It would be Sophie's ninth straight appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old will look ahead to lifting the trophy that has eluded the side since they finished runners-up in 2009 and 2010.

The squad also includes many experienced star players, such as Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, and Maddy Green. Devine and Bates have appeared at every Women's T20 World Cup edition.

New Zealand have been placed in the Group A alongside Australia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup. The tournament will kick off on October.

The Kiwis play warm-up games against South Africa and England ahead of the main tournament.

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

