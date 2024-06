"We're in a strong position, but...": Scotland skipper Berrington following win against Oman in T20 WC 2024

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 10 : Following the victory against Oman in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said that the side is in a strong position but wants to cherish this moment.

An unbeaten half-century by Brandon McMullen guided Scotland to a seven-wicket win over Oman in their ICC T20 World Cup Group B match on Sunday.

In Group B, Scotland is at the top, having won two games and one ending in a no result. This gives them a total of five points. Oman is at the bottom of the points table, having lost all their three games.

"It was important to come out on top today, we have got ourselves in a good position (after this win.) It was always going to be important on this wicket. The spinners did a great job in the middle overs. It was more of the right lengths to hit. We were happy at the halfway stage with that score to chase. Just wanted these things (picking wickets) in the first innings. It was important to get a good start. That partnership at the top got us in a very strong position. That was really important for us. We are in a strong position, but we want to enjoy this moment. We have another big game coming up," Berrington said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas won the toss and elected to bat first.

The wicketkeeper-batter Pratik Athavale scored a stylish half-century (54 in 40 balls, with five fours and two sixes), helping their side cross the 100-run mark in 14 overs. Ayaan Khan's classy knock of 41* in 39 balls, with four boundaries, pushed them to 150/7 in their 20 overs.

Safyaan Sharif (2/40) was the top bowler for Scotland. Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Christopher Sole and Chris Greaves secured a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 151 runs, Michael Jones (16 in 13 balls, with four and two sixes) fell early, but George Munsey (41 in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes) along with McMullen brought back Scotland in the game with some serious hitting. Scotland reached their 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

After Munsey was dismissed, McMullen continued dominating Oman bowlers, bringing up Scotland's 100-run mark in just nine overs.

Matthew Cross (15* in eight balls, with two sixes) and McMullen (61* in 31 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) took Scotland to a seven-wicket win with 41 balls left.

Aqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan and Bilal Khan took a wicket each.

McMullen took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

