"We're not taking them lightly": South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on facing Nepal

Kingstown [St Vincent], June 14 : Ahead of his side's clash against Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada said that they are not taking their opponents lightly.

South Africa are leading the Group D standings with six points after winning all three matches. They are coming into this game after beating Bangladesh by four runs in the marquee event.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rabada said that the match against Nepal will be just like any other international match.

"It's another international match, another fixture and we're not taking them lightly and we're going to try and play some more of the same cricket or even better that we've been playing in the tournament," Rabada said.

The Proteas pacer Rabada showered praise on Sandeep Lamichhane and said that he is a 'mystery spinner' and it will be tough to play against him.

"He's a mystery spinner, so any mystery spinner is going to be tough to play. But I know the guys are really looking forward to facing that challenge," he added.

The pacer expected that there would be a lot of support for South Africa in West Indians.

"I don't know how many South African fans are in St. Vincent, but however, maybe there are like 10 of them, however many of them there are. Hopefully they rock up. But I'm not expecting a whole lot of support. Perhaps maybe some of the locals support South Africa. So hopefully they can turn out numbers," he added.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor