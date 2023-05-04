We're playing good cricket, but losing at crunch moments: SRH batter Mayank Agarwal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 : Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal said on Thursday that their team is playing some good cricket, however, they lost a few matches in crunch moments and if they can win those moments then they can win their matches as well.

KKR had won the loss and opted to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Talking before the start of the game, Mayank said, "We are playing good cricket and we have come close on many occasions and lost it during some crunch moments, if we can win those crunch moments, we will be on our way."

"Played for Punjab for five seasons, and now with SRH, it is a nice and relaxed environment here and we are loving our time here. We would have liked to play at least 2 games in a row at home at some point, but the massive adjustment that we had to make is that we gotta keep switching ground and gotta keep switching conditions and that's the nature of the IPL and the team that adapts the best has an advantage," he further added.

Surnisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a critical situation as both teams are stuck on 6 points. A loss could further take them away from the race of qualifying for the playoffs. Both teams would be keen to end the night with a victory.

KKR (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan.

