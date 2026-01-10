"We're Raring to Go": Head Coach Jonathan Batty as Delhi Capitals eye strong start against Mumbai Indians

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : The Delhi Capitals are all set to begin their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign with a blockbuster clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

Heading into the new season, Delhi Capitals have struck a balance between continuity and fresh energy, retaining a strong core while adding new faces to further strengthen the squad. The focus has been on building momentum through an intense pre-season camp in Goa, according to a DC release.

"It's really nice to have a lot of familiar faces back in the squad from the last few years, and at the same time, it's been great to bring in some fresh faces who add a new dynamic to the team," said Head Coach Jonathan Batty on the eve of their first match.

He further added, "It's been a fantastic preparation period. The camp in Goa allowed us to combine team-building activities with high-quality training sessions. There's been some really good cricket on display, and as we head into the tournament phase, everything feels really positive, and we're raring to go."

Delhi Capitals have reached the WPL finals in all three seasons to date and will aim to build on that strong track record as they look to take another step forward in 2026.

"I think we've got a really balanced squad. What excites me is building on the experience and quality we retained going into the auction, complemented by some high-quality recruitment. We're obviously looking to go one better than in the last few years," said the Englishman.

Emphasising the importance of team culture, the head coach said, "For me, team culture is about having good people around the environment, from players and backroom staff to support, logistics and marketing teams. There's a lot of high-quality people within the Delhi Capitals organisation, and it's about striking the right balance between working hard, having fun, and spending time together."

