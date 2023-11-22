"We're still buzzing": Australia skipper Pat Cummins after returning to Sydney

Sydney [Australia], November 22 : Skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on the Australia team claiming that they are still "buzzing" after their record 6th ODI World Cup triumph.

This year Australia have spent most of their time away from home since February and have enjoyed a successful season.

They defeated India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval and then went on to retain the Ashes series. After their tour of South Africa, it seemed as if they had run out of steam after losing their first two games of the World Cup campaign, but they bounced back to lift the cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After arriving at the Sydney Airport ecstatic Cummins said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "Every half an hour or so you kind of remember that you just won a World Cup and get excited all over again. We're still buzzing. It's been a big year. To top it off with this, it's been amazing. I think they have created their own legacy. A World Cup, you only get one chance every four years and especially playing somewhere like India, it's hard. Adding to that an away Ashes series, a World Test Championship. We couldn't have planned for much better. So a pretty satisfied group."

Cummins was praised for his leadership display by none other than the 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina.

"What swung the game in Australia's favour was Pat Cummins' captaincy. The way he brought Glenn Maxwell into the attack to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma with a brilliant catch from Travis Head was very smart. Adam Zampa was great too, as was Cummins himself in dismissing Virat Kohli. They outplayed India and were very solid in their planning," Raina said in his column for the ICC.

To celebrate Australia's remarkable victory, Cummins also posed with the ICC trophy on a Sabarmati river cruise boat in Ahmedabad.

He posed with the trophy capturing the essence of the victory as well as capturing the peaceful yet vibrant environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor