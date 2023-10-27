"We're targeting to win every game": Netherlands skipper ahead of game against Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 : Ahead of the World Cup match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said that they are aiming to win their next matches in the ongoing tournament.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Scott Edwards said they are looking forward to clinching winning their last four games of the tournament to qualify for the World Cup semi-final.

"I think we're targeting to win every game. Yeah, obviously had similar campaigns so far - it's the last four games of the tournament now before the next stage. So, yeah, obviously a big game, as big as any game we come up for. So, yeah, looking forward to it," Edwards said as quoted by ICC.

When asked about the Netherlands's biggest victory in the World Cup against South Africa, the Dutch wicketkeeper-batsman said that they had big expectations following that win but still haven't that mark.

"We came in with big expectations, so I don't know if that rose any further. When we beat South Africa, our goal was always to come and win four of our first eight games and push for a semi-final spot. We had big expectations coming through and obviously winning against South Africa was one step forward and we probably just haven't hit the mark fully in a lot of the other games we've played," he added.

While talking about the Indian pitches, he said that it changes from one venue to another and a team has to adjust depending on what the wicket is like on the day.

"I think the great thing about Indian conditions is it does change so much depending on what venues you're at. So as a batting or a bowling unit, you've just got to adjust depending on what the pitch is like on the day. So, we'll have a look at the wicket, but a lot of the time it just comes down to in the game making the right decisions and, adjusting to whatever those conditions are," he added.

The Netherlands are standing at the bottom of the league with just two points after winning one out of their five games.

The Dutch team are coming into this game after losing against Australia by 309 runs.

