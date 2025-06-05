West Indies all rounder Hayley Matthews in doubt for third ODI after shoulder injury

New Delhi [India] June 5 : The West Indies will likely be without the services of star all-rounder Hayley Matthews in the third ODI against England as she recovers from a left shoulder injury sustained on the tour, according to the ICC website.

Matthews went down in the field in the first ODI of the series last Friday in Derby, and the injury kept her out of the second match in Leicester. The hosts cruised to victory to claim the series with a match in hand.

Matthews has left the camp to see a specialist on Thursday.

"She's going to London tomorrow morning, so we'll know more then," West Indies Women's head coach Shane Deitz said after his side's defeat on Wednesday night.

"Hopefully, we'll get some good news tomorrow."

Matthews' absence was telling in the second ODI, as her side fell by 143 runs. The star all-rounder also claimed Player of the Series honours in the T20I leg of the tour in spite of a clean sweep defeat, and has been nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month honours for May.

The tourists are hoping to welcome back Qiana Joseph for the final match in Taunton, having missed the second ODI.

"I was hoping she'd be okay today (for the second match), but she got on the team bus and looked terrible, so we sent her back to bed," Deitz added.

"Hopefully, she'll come good in a couple of days. She played really good the other day. She's getting better as time goes on in the team, so fingers crossed.

"I'm pretty sure she'll be right for the next game."

England could sweep the entire tour with a win in Saturday's third and final ODI in Taunton after winning the first by 108 runs and securing the T20I series 3-0.

Matthews was the player of the series for the T20Is despite her side not winning a game. She was the leading run-scorer overall with 177 at an average of 88.50 and a strike rate of 137.20, including an unbeaten century in the series opener at Canterbury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor