West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews to undergo shoulder surgery

Melbourne [Australia], June 19 : West Indies' star all-rounder, the world number one in T20Is and number two in ODIs, Hayley Matthews, is set to undergo a shoulder surgery.

The 27-year-old, with 5,902 runs and 12 centuries across both white-ball formats and having a total of 236 wickets, is expected to spend some period on the sidelines, as per the ICC.

Matthews had sustained a blow in the field during the first ODI of their tour of England, missing the rest of the series.

She returned for her side's home ODI series against South Africa, though with the West Indies not to feature at the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Matthews intends to take the time to go under the knife in a bid to be back at full fitness from 2026. Despite her shoulder issues, she scored 104 runs in the SA series, including a fifty, and took four wickets.

This also means she would be unavailable for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

Matthews was pre-signed by the Melbourne Renegades ahead of the WBBL Overseas Player Draft and prepared for her fourth season in red.

"We are clearly disappointed Hayley would not be with us this season," General Manager James Rosengarten said as quoted by a press release from Melbourne Renegades.

"She has been instrumental during her time with the Renegades, not just with her performances but with her leadership and professionalism.

"There is a very close relationship between the Renegades and Hayley, and we know it will continue next year and beyond."

"Hayley loves this club, and we share in her disappointment at not being available for this year's tournament," the statement concluded.

