West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have traded West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.

IPL released a media advisory to announce Shepherd's trade for a fee of Rs 50 lakh which read, "Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024. Shepherd, who has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 Lakh."

Shepherd has featured only four times in the IPL and has scored 58 runs at an average of 19.3 with a strike rate of 138.1. Coming to his bowling statistics, he has picked up 3 wickets at an economy of 10.88.

Overall in T20I, Shepherd has played 31 matches amassing 301 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike rate of 153.6. Coming to his bowling statistics, he has claimed 31 wickets with an economy of 10.38 his best bowling figure remains at 4/31.

He will be looking to thrive under MI's new bowling coach Lasith Malinga who was announced as the bowling coach for the franchise last month. Malinga will fill in the boots of New Zealand pacer Shane Bond whose successful tenure lasted for nine years with the team.

Malinga expressed his excitement and said it is truly an honour for him to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians.

"...My journey in the #OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town. I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan."

