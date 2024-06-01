West Indies announce 15-player squad against Sri Lanka for white-ball series

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], June 1 : West Indies on Friday announced their 15-player squad for the tour of Sri Lanka with crucial ICC Women's Championship points on the line.

West Indies have announced the squad for their upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, starting June 15. The two teams will face each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Player of the Month for April winner Hayley Matthews will continue to lead the side while Shemaine Campbelle will serve as her deputy, while pacer Shabika Gajnabi will be seen making a return to the squad after missing the Pakistan tour.

The ODI series in Galle from June 15-21 is part of the ICC Women's Championship, with the top five teams and hosts India automatically qualifying for the Cricket World Cup in 2025.

"The ODI series serves as a crucial stepping stone towards automatic qualification for the Women's Cricket World Cup, providing an essential opportunity for the team to gain more valuable points in the Women's Championship. The tour also allows the squad, during the T20I series, to continue to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which takes place in September in Bangladesh," Ann Browne-John said as quoted by ICC.

The chief selector also emphasised getting used to the conditions as both the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and the Cricket World Cup next year In India will see the West Indies team face similar conditions.

"The similar Indian subcontinental conditions will help the team to refine their skills strategies, build synergy, and assess their strengths and areas for improvement against quality opposition. The experience gained here will be invaluable as they progress towards the T20 World Cup, ensuring they are well-prepared and in peak form for the challenges ahead," Browne-John added.

The West Indies squad will depart for Sri Lanka on Sunday as they will take part in a seven-day camp in Colombo to prepare for this important tour.

Squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams and Kate Wilmott.

