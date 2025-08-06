West Indies announces 15-member squad for ODI series against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], August 6 : West Indies have unveiled a 15-member squad for the ODI series against Pakistan for the three-match tournament set to be played in Trinidad, according to the ICC website.

Led by Shai Hope, the squad featuring multiple young faces that the Windies have relied on in recent times, has been bolstered by the return of dynamic all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

Shepherd makes his comeback to the West Indies ODI side since the series against Bangladesh last year.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old wicket-keeper-batter Jewel Andrew, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka last year, has kept his place in the team that featured in the ODI series in England earlier this summer.

Left-arm pacer Jediah Blades, who earned his first cap against Bangladesh in 2024, earns a recall. Amir Jangoo, who scored a memorable ton on his ODI debut against the Tigers last year, also retains his spot, having featured against Ireland back in May.

West Indies are coming into the series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series loss at home. Head coach Daren Sammy believes the series presents an opportunity to strengthen their case for a spot at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

"Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup," Sammy said.

"While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success. The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup," he added.

West Indies are currently ranked 10th in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, while Pakistan sit on fourth spot, below India, New Zealand and Australia.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

