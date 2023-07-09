West Indies appoint Shane Deitz as women's head coach

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the appointment of Shane Deitz as the head coach of the West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team. The decision to hand over the top job to former South Australia was made at the Board of Directors meeting on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Antigua.Shane Deitz was a consistent contributor for South Australia in domestic cricket for a decade. The wicketkeeper-batter played 66 First-class games and 27 List-A games in his career.

Deitz brings a plethora of experience with him as he took up his first coaching job way back in 2008. Since then he has coached several teams. He has coached the Women’s National Cricket Teams of the Netherlands and Bangladesh. Notably, he is currently active in his role as the head coach of the Netherlands Women’s Team. In an official statement issued by CWI, Shane Deitz said that he is honoured to be appointed as the head coach of the West Indies Women’s Team. He admitted that there’s a lot of work left to do because West Indies are way behind the top sides in world cricket. He also expressed his excitement to work with the talented squad.