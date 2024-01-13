West Indies are quite clear on playing eleven for first Test against Australia, says Kraigg Brathwaite

Adelaide, Jan 13 West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the visitors’ are quite clear over the make-up of their playing eleven for the first Test against Australia happening at the Adelaide Oval on January 17.

In the practice game against Cricket Australia XI at the Karen Rolton Oval, wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva hit a century on the last day while Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves were amongst the runs, with fast-bowler Shamar Joseph also impressing everyone with his spells.

"(I'm) quite clear on the XI. Very happy with how all the guys went about the camp (and) went about this game. This time next week it's about making West Indies proud. (Da Silva) took it with both hands, the opportunity to open, and he batted for a long period which is what you want In Test cricket so that was good to see."

"Very pleased with how (Hodge) showed he (could) come again in the second innings and do it. That's what we want," Brathwaite was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, to reporters after the game ended.

From the team which played in the 2022 Test tour of Australia, only Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are in the West Indies team for the tour in the 2023/24 season. "(You can talk about) different spells you would have faced, how the pitches played, there's a lot of information shared."

"Obviously Kemar Roach leading the young bowling attack with experience of similar, how the Kookaburra ball reacts off these types of pitches, the lengths, especially with the new ball is very important," added Brathwaite on Roach putting his vast experience of 79 Tests into use in the two-game series against Australia.

West Indies arrived in Adelaide on December 30 and spent two weeks in preparation and adjusting to the conditions for the opening Test against Australia. The focus is also on taking the catches well, an aspect where Pakistan faltered during their 3-0 Test series loss in Australia last week.

"Catching is very important, especially here in Australia. The pitches get quite a bit of bounce so especially the slip fielders have to be sharp. That's something the fielding coach speaks about, (but) we've got to keep working hard."

"Having the time to practice here in Adelaide, get accustomed to the pitches and stuff, think that was great for us. As a team we are very pleased. The facilities here are outstanding and the boys made good use of them," concluded Brathwaite.

