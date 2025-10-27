West Indies Beat Bangladesh by 16 Runs to Take 1-0 Lead in T20I Series

West Indies Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: West Indies began their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a 16-run win on Monday, October 27, 2025. Skipper Shai Hope and Rovman Powell guided the visitors to a solid total before the bowlers sealed victory. Opting to bat first, West Indies scored 165 for 3 in their 20 overs. Captain Shai Hope remained unbeaten on 46 while Rovman Powell scored 44 not out. Their partnership lifted the team after a brief middle-order collapse.

The openers Alick Athanaze and Brandon King added 59 runs for the first wicket. Athanaze was bowled by Rishad Hossain for 27 while Taskin Ahmed struck twice in one over to dismiss King and Sherfane Rutherford. Hope then took charge with back-to-back sixes off Rishad. Powell later punished Bangladesh’s bowlers, smashing four sixes in the final over to push the total past 160.

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs. Tanzid Hasan hit a few early boundaries but Jayden Seales removed him in the second over. The hosts slipped to 42 for 4 inside the powerplay and never recovered.

Towhid Hridoy was the only batter to show some fight with 20 runs before Seales dismissed him. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nasum Ahmed added 40 runs for the seventh wicket but Jason Holder ended the stand by getting Sakib out for 33.

Bangladesh’s innings ended in a bizarre way when Taskin Ahmed was dismissed hit-wicket after hitting a six. Holder and Seales took three wickets each for West Indies.

West Indies Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

West Indies 165/3 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 46 not out, Rovman Powell 44 not out; Taskin Ahmed 2/36)

Bangladesh 149 all out in 19.4 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 33, Towhid Hridoy 20; Jason Holder 3/31, Jayden Seales 3/32)

Result: West Indies won by 16 runs and lead the series 1-0.