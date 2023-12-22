West Indies beat England by 4 wickets in 5th T20; clinch series 3-2

Tarouba (Trinidad), Dec 22 The West Indies sealed their recent resurgence with a decisive four-wicket win over England in the fifth and final T20I, securing the five-match series 3-2.

It was the third T20I series the Caribbean side have won on the trot following recent successes in 2023 against South Africa and India and holds them in good stead less than six months out from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 that they will co-host with the USA.

Thursday's match was a low-scoring affair that saw the West Indies chase down England's total of 132 with just four balls remaining to ensure a 3-2 series win.

Shai Hope's unbeaten 43 proved pivotal in securing the West Indies' victory, as the right-hander lofted Chris Woakes of England over point and into the stands, sealing the thrilling win.

Hope's experience was vital during the chase as England picked up wickets at regular intervals to keep the pressure on the home side and it looked like the reigning T20 World Cup champions had a chance when Sam Curran removed the dangerous Andre Russell with the penultimate delivery of the 19th over.

But Jason Holder (4*) and Hope held their nerve to ensure the vocal home crowd left the Brian Lara Cricket Academy venue with smiles on their faces.

West Indies Spinner Gudakesh Motie was adjudged Player of the Match for his three wickets during England's innings, while English opener Phil Salt won the Player of the Series award for his two centuries and 331 runs.

Earlier, asked to bat first, England was dismissed for 132. England's innings saw Jos Buttler departing early after scoring 11 runs, followed by Will Jacks and the crucial wicket of Phil Salt (38), both falling victim to the spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Motie.

Even with brief challenges posed by Liam Livingston (28) and Moeen Ali (23), West Indies managed to dismiss England with just three balls to spare.

