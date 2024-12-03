West Indies call up duo for ODI series against Bangladesh following strong domestic performances

St John's [Antigua], December 3 : West Indies have made two changes to their ODI squad for the three-match home series against Bangladesh, starting from December 8 onwards, with all-rounder Justin Greaves and uncapped keeper-batter Amir Jangoo winning a call-up to a 15-player squad.

Spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr and young batter Jewel Andrew dropped out of the squad that most recently defeated England 2-1 on home soil, as per ICC.

Both Greaves (401 runs in five matches with three centuries at an average of 133.66) and Jangoo (446 runs in seven matches with a century and three fifties at an average of 89.20) earned a place in the squad on the back of some strong performances in domestic cricket in the West Indies, with the pair finishing the recent Super50 ODI tournament as the two highest run-scorers.

Greaves has played three Tests and five ODIs for WI, while Jangoo is yet to make his international debut.

Veteran Shai Hope will once again lead the West Indies during the series with Brandon King as the vice-captain, while Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales form a solid pace bowling line-up.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy is looking forward to the series and revealed he had one eye on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia when selecting the squad.

"We continue to build towards the main target of the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup where we are looking to broaden the pool of players even with the short-term objectives of winning series, especially at home and building momentum on the recent win against England," Sammy said as quoted by ICC.

Sammy believes Greaves and Jangoo are more than capable of performing well should the duo win selection during the series.

"Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings that genuine all-round ability to the squad, which is welcomed at this stage, while Jangoo's prowess in the Super50 shows his flexibility to bring another dimension to our batting unit," Sammy added.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Series schedule:

First ODI: December 8, St Kitts & Nevis

Second ODI: December 10, St Kitts & Nevis

Third ODI: December 12, St Kitts & Nevis.

