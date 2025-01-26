West Indies edge closer to series-levelling win in Multan

Multan [Pakistan], January 26 : West Indies moved closer to leveling the series by reducing Pakistan to 76/4 at stumps on Day 2 in Multan. The hosts, chasing 254, still require 178 runs to win with six wickets in hand, ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to ESPNcricinfo, earlier, West Indies produced their best batting display of the series, led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite's half-century and valuable lower-order contributions that helped them seize control.

In the final session, West Indies dominated with the ball, taking four significant wickets, including the crucial late dismissal of Babar Azam. Nightwatchman Kashif Ali replaced him at the crease, leaving Pakistan in a precarious position, ESPNcricinfo added.

Further, as per the report, the hosts' chase got off to a poor start as both openers fell within the first 16 deliveries. Shan Masood was trapped lbw by Kevin Sinclair, playing for turn against a delivery that went straight on, while Mohammad Hurraira misread a non-existent spin from Gudakesh Motie and was similarly dismissed.

Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam then attempted to stabilize the innings. Ghulam had an early reprieve when he was dropped off the eighth ball he faced, and the pair initially prioritized survival over run-scoring. As Babar began to settle, his presence grew increasingly vital to Pakistan's chances, reported ESPNcricinfo.

However, their partnership ended when Ghulam mistimed a lofted shot off Jomel Warrican and was caught at backward point. Saud Shakeel, Pakistan's most reliable player of spin, joined Babar, and the two looked to guide their team to the close of play, but Sinclair struck a decisive blow when a delivery with extra bounce and subtle turn caught the inside edge of Babar's bat, deflecting onto his pad before being caught at short leg. The wicket sparked wild celebrations from the West Indies, underlining its importance.

Brathwaite had earlier set the tone for his side with an aggressive approach. He launched Sajid Khan for a six over long-on in the fifth over and followed up with consecutive boundaries off Noman Ali, signaling that West Indies would not allow Pakistan's spinners to dictate terms. However, his opening partner, Mikyle Louis, struggled to replicate Brathwaite's positivity and was caught at short extra cover after a loose prod.

Debutant Amir Jangoo complemented his captain well, displaying attacking intent. While Brathwaite slowed down as he approached his half-century, Jangoo kept the momentum going, striking two boundaries in an over off Abrar Ahmed. Together, they pushed West Indies' lead towards three figures.

Pakistan's spinners, however, found a way back into the contest. Brathwaite survived two close lbw calls via successful reviews but was eventually dismissed when he misjudged extra turn from Noman and was stumped. Minutes later, Kavem Hodge fell in an almost identical manner before lunch.

Jangoo's innings ended when he misjudged a sweep against Sajid Khan, feathering the ball to slip. By lunch, Pakistan had taken five wickets, with Alick Athanaze dismissed in the final over before the break by a Noman delivery that spun sharply from the footmarks.

Despite losing regular wickets, West Indies' lower order played a crucial role. Justin Greaves miscued a reverse sweep, but Tevin Imlach and Sinclair dug in, adding valuable runs through a conventional Test partnership. Their 14-over stand frustrated Pakistan until Sajid broke through, dismissing Sinclair with a delivery from around the wicket. Imlach soon followed, falling to Kashif Ali's accurate pace.

The last two partnerships added more frustration for Pakistan. Motie and Warrican contributed 27 runs, and an injured Kemar Roach added crucial runs before Sajid wrapped up the innings at 250. By then, the damage had already been done, leaving Pakistan with a steep and increasingly daunting chase.

West Indies' disciplined bowling attack ensured the target appeared even more formidable. With Pakistan reeling at stumps, the visitors are now in a commanding position to secure a much-needed victory.

