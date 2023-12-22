West Indies going to give some teams a good run for their money in T20 World Cup, says Andre Russell

Tarouba (Trinidad), Dec 22 With West Indies beating England by four wickets in the fifth T20I to win the series 3-2, fast-bowling all-rounder Andre Russell believes the two-time champions of the Men’s T20 World Cup will be giving some teams a good run for their money in next year’s global tournament.

In the various T20I series this year, West Indies have won over South Africa, India and now England, as they attempt to win the Men’s T20 World Cup title for the third time when the tournament happens in the Caribbean and USA from June 4-30.

"I have a lot of cricket to play and that's good. When you're playing cricket and in competition, your body is active and you're not just sat at home waiting for the World Cup. We are definitely going to give some teams a good, good run for their money in the World Cup," Russell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, to TNT Sports.

In the series against England, Russell marked him return to T20Is after a two-year absence, having last played for the West Indies at the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. In the five-game series, Russell was West Indies' leading wicket-taker in the series, and had a strike rate of 169.35 with the bat.

"It means a lot, to be honest, getting the call-up to come back and to join the West Indies team. I've been working for the last two years, waiting on a call-up. I'm just excited to be back and have a win. I'll be in better shape, to be honest: I'll be looking like a UFC fighter. This series win means so much. It (makes me) want to push myself to the limit."

Russell also spoke on how head coach Darren Sammy has helped him on his return to the West Indies T20I team. "The coach has been backing me a lot. I'm so happy. I feel like I've won a big, big championship with just a series win, that's how much it means to me."

--IANS

