West Indies head coach Daren Sammy fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during first Test against Australia

New Delhi [India] June 29 : West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the first Test that the visitors clinched by 159 runs, courtesy Josh Hazlewood's stunning 5-43 in Bridgetown, according to the ICC website.

The sanction relates to comments made by Sammy during a media interaction at the end of Day 2, where he criticised one of the match officials in reference to multiple incidents throughout the day's play.

The 41-year-old was found to have violated Article 2.7 of the Code, which pertains to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match."

As a result, one demerit point has also been added to Sammy's disciplinary record, his first offence in a 24-month period.

Sammy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of a 50% match fee fine, along with one or two demerit points.

The visiting Australian side thumped West Indies by 159 runs after the home side lost all ten wickets in the final session on Day three, while chasing the 301-run target in a game that was filled with twists and turns.

The second Test begins on Thursday, 3rd July at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's.

