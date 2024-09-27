West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from all cricket

New Delhi [India], September 27 : West Indies decorated all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all cricket after his farewell Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season was cut short due to an injury.

Bravo, who is going to turn 41 next month, is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 format. Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 and decided to end his time in the Indian Premier League last year. In the past year, Bravo shifted his focus to coaching roles, featuring for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Afghanistan.

"Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to dothis was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can't thank you enough," Bravo said in a post on Instagram.

Bravo was set to retire from the CPL after the conclusion of the ongoing campaign. His accolades boast him as the most decorated player to feature in the tournament, lifting five titles, including three with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

In his farewell season, the TKR all-rounder ended up sustaining an injury while attempting to complete a catch of St Lucia Kings captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over.

He left the field immediately and didn't bowl a single over, which eventually turned out to be his final game in the CPL. He stepped up to bat at the number 11 during TKR's failed attempt to chase down 219.

In the CPL, Bravo played 107 matches and scored 1,155 runs at an average of 20.62 and a strike rate of 129.33. With the ball, he took 129 wickets at an average of 23.02.

Overall, Bravo has finished his career with by setting a benchmark in the T20 format across the globe, with 631 wickets in the format in 582 appearances.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 per cent at every step. As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell," Bravo added in his retirement post.

After his stint in the CPL concluded, Bravo was set to feature in the UAE's ILT20, after being retained by MI Emirates. However, he decided to opt against playing in the tournament and announced his decision to retire.

Bravo thanked his fans for the support and love he received throughout his illustrious career and admitted that he has no regrets over his decision.

"To my fans, I want to say a massive THANK YOU for your unwavering love and support throughout the years. To all my fans across the Caribbean, worldwide, and especially in Trinidad & Tobago - thank you for standing by me, especially in these recent weeks. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter. Once again, thank you. See you soon on the other side. With love, Sir Champion," Bravo concluded.

