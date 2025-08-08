West Indies pacer Matthew Forde ruled out of Pakistan ODI series due to injury

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 8 : West Indies seamer Matthew Forde has suffered an injury and will not be taking part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan from Friday, as per the ICC.

Forde dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during a training session on Wednesday, and the fast bowler will be replaced by uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne in the West Indies squad.

Layne earns a call-up following some decent performances for West Indies A against South Africa A, with the 21-year-old providing another seam bowling option for the Caribbean side.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy believes the series against Pakistan will provide his side with a good start to their quest to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

"Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success. The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup," Sammy said as quoted by the ICC.

The first match between the West Indies and Pakistan is scheduled to commence in Trinidad on Friday.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Series schedule

First ODI: August 8, Trinidad.

Second ODI: August 10, Trinidad.

Third ODI: August 12, Trinidad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor