West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph signs for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Following West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph's match-winning spell against Australia in the second Test match at the Gabba, the Caribbean seamer on Monday signed for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Peshawar Zalmi.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Joseph replaced Gus Atkinson in the squad and he will stay with the franchise for the entire season even after when the English pacer returns to the team.

Atkinson is currently with the English squad in India for the ongoing five-match Test series which will end on March 11. The English pacer would miss all the matches of the tournament except for the playoff games.

Shamar signed for the Zalmi's via the replacement draft.

The 2024 season of the PSL will start on February 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium and will conclude on March 18. The final game of the tournament will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Last year, Lahore Qalandars were the champions of the tournament.

On the second Test match between West Indies and Australia, Joseph was named the 'Player of the Match' following his seven-wicket spell in the second inning. The young pacer dismissed Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor