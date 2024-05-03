West Indies player Devon Thomas banned for five years under anti-corruption code

Dubai [UAE], May 3 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday imposed a five-year period of ineligibility from all cricket on West Indies player Devon Thomas after he accepted breaching seven counts of the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The ICC announced the period of ineligibility in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the relevant codes, ruling that the last 18 months of the period of ineligibility would be suspended.

This period of ineligibility has been backdated to May 23, 2023, the date Thomas was provisionally suspended.

"Thomas, who chose to admit the charges and agreed to a sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing, admitted to being in breach of the following provisions of the SLC, ECB and CPL Codes:

Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code - contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the SLC Code - failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in the Lanka Premier League 2021," a statement from ICC read.

The Windies player was found guilty of anti-corruption codes offence under Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code, Article 2.4.4 of the SLC Code, Article 2.4.6 of the SLC Code, Article 2.4.7 of the SLC Code, Article 2.4.4 of the ECB Code, Article 2.4.4 of the CPL Code and Article 2.4.2 of the CPL Code.

"Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions. He therefore knew what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues. This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, said in an official statement.

Thomas played 34 matches for West Indies across formats, having made his debut in 2009. He last represented the Windies in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor