West Indies recall star batter Shimron Hetmyer for ODI series against India

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 25 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday recalled star batter Shimron Hetmyer for their upcoming three-match ODI series against India at home, starting Thursday at Kensington Oval.

Hetmyer hasn't featured for the West Indies side in almost a year but earns a recall on the back of a solid season in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals that netted a total of 299 runs from 13 innings.

The left-hander hasn't played an ODI for the Caribbean side in two years, with Hetmyer's last appearance in a 50-over match coming against Australia in July 2021.

The 15-member squad was named following a four-day camp at Kensington Oval held to prepare the white-ball players for the upcoming ODI Series, as well as the five-match T20I Series that follows.

The selectors also recalled left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas. Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been included, following his recovery from injury.

The Kensington Oval hosts the first two matches in the three-match ODI Series on Thursday and Saturday. The teams then will move to Trinidad for the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 1.

Chief selector and West Indies great Desmond Haynes said he was looking forward to the ODI series against India and is confident that Hetmyer and Thomas will perform well.

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up. Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’, Haynes said in an official statement released by CWI.

Regulars Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder are unavailable for the series while wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope has once again been named captain for the three matches.

West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup this year, finishing outside the top two in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair and Oshane Thomas.

