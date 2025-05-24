West Indies seamer Matthew Forde equals AB de Villiers' record of fastest ODI fifty

Dublin [Ireland] May 24 : West Indies pacer Matthew Forde smashed the joint-fastest fifty in ODI cricket. Forde took 16 balls to reach the milestone in the match against Ireland in the second one day, on Friday in Dublin, according to ICC website.

While rain ensured that the second Ireland-West Indies ODI was washed out, the visitors made the most of the good batting conditions in Dublin in the first innings, providing plenty of entertainment to the spectators.

Keacy Carty hit his second ODI hundred to guide the innings, but it was Matthew Forde's 16-ball fifty that entered the cricketing record books. This was the joint-fastest fifty in the format, equalling AB de Villiers' knock against the West Indies in January 2015.

The South African legend went on to smash a record knock of 149 off 44 in that game, with nine fours and 16 sixes to his name. South African legend AB de Villiers also smashed a 16-ball fifty back in 2015, against the West Indies.

It rained fours and sixes during Forde's magical knock as well, even as the batter smashed 58 runs during his 19-ball stay at the wicket. Arriving at 43.1 over mark, Forde slammed Barry McCarthy out of the park off the second delivery he faced.

In the following over, Josh Little bore the brunt of Forde's sensational hitting, as the latter dispatched the pacer for four sixes. Also having taken the attack to Thomas Maye, Forde was on 42 off 13, within touching distance of beating De Villiers record.

However, he missed a ramp against McCarthy on the first ball of the next over, though back-to-back sixes subsequently allowed Forde to equal the South African.

West Indies posted a confident total of 352/8. However, rain had the final say as the second innings was called off. Ireland lead the series 1-0 after a stellar win in the first ODI. The series decider will be played on May 25.

