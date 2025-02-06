West Indies set to begin 2025 home season with three Tests against Australia

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], February 6 : West Indies will begin their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with three home Tests against Australia.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed an action-packed schedule for the senior men's and women's teams from May to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures.

Before playing their first home Test, the West Indies will tour the UK from May 21 to June 15. The West Indies will play three ODIs and three T20Is each against Ireland and England.

The three home series against Australia, which will run from June 25 to July 16, will be Daren Sammy's first Test assignment as West Indies head coach since taking over from red-ball coach Andre Coley.

The first Test will begin on June 25 at Kensington Oval, Barbados, and the second game will be hosted at the Grenada National Stadium on July 3. The final Test of the series will begin on July 12 at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

After the conclusion of the Test series, the action will shift to white-ball cricket, with the West Indies squaring off against Australia in five T20Is from July 20 to July 28.

The Caribbean side will end the home summer with three T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan from July 31 to August 12. Florida's Broward County will host the three T20Is, and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will be the home for the three ODIs.

After the conclusion of the white-ball series at home, the West Indies will travel to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand from September 21 to December 23. The Caribbean side will play two Tests against India, three T20Is and ODIs against Bangladesh, and an all-format tour of New Zealand, consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Tests.

The women's team will begin their 2025 campaign with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan from April 4 to 19. In the tournament, six teams will compete for two spots in the marquee event in India, scheduled for August-September.

After the qualifiers, the women's team will tour England for a full white-ball series consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs from May 21 to June 8.

Later in 2025, the women's team will host South Africa for a historic white-ball series at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, marking the first time the venue will stage such an international series.

