Nottingham [UK], July 19 : West Indies spinner Kevin Sinclair disclosed the background behind his trademark wicket celebration after the Caribbean side fought back to restrict high-flying England in the second Test on Day 1.

The West Indies were at the receiving end of England's 'Bazball' for the majority of Day 1 at Trent Bridge.

In the absence of Gudakesh Motie, Sinclair found himself in the playing XI, rose to the occasion, and emerged as one of the standout bowlers for the visitors.

The inexperienced off-spinner chipped in with a valuable contribution of two scalps, including Harry Brook's wicket.

Brook's wicket caught the eye of spectators, with Sinclair performing an eye-catching acrobatic celebration. This wasn't the first time the 24-year-old was seen performing his trademark acrobatic performance.

Last year, in the World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe and on his Test debut against Australia at The Gabba, Sinclair performed his acrobatic celebration after taking his wicket.

"That's my trademark celebration, from where I come from. Whenever I get a wicket, I just do it for everyone from there. It all started at the tender age of eight, practising it over and over in the back garden. I know what I'm doing, I've perfected it over the years," Sinclair said at the end of the day's play, as quoted from the ICC.

Despite West Indies' late surge, England managed to put on a commanding performance. On the back of Ollie Pope's 121 and Ben Duckett's quick-fire 71 off 59 deliveries, England sailed to 416.

Throughout Pope's time on the crease, luck played its part and allowed him to extend his stay on the crease following a few dropped chances.

Pope acknowledged fortune's favour and said, "I'm happy with the way I went about my stuff, and obviously there were a nice couple of drops, which always helps."

"No one means to drop them, but cricket goes in swings and roundabouts. The luck wasn't with me in my County stint. I wouldn't say I had doubts, but sometimes you think, 'Why's everyone else in the country scoring runs in County cricket, but England's No.3 isn't going out and averaging 50 this summer?' That's just cricket for you, you want to go and score a hundred every day, but sometimes it doesn't work that way," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor