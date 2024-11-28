West Indies Stafanie Taylor set to miss three-match T20I and ODI series against India

New Delhi [India], November 28 : All-rounder Stafanie Taylor is set to miss the upcoming white-ball series against India as she is currently rehabilitating from an injury sustained and will be absent from this tour, as per the Cricket West Indies (CWI) press release.

In her absence, Deandra Dottin will be seen in the upcoming series. She made her comeback to the national team during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and returned back to the sport after two years of announcing her retirement from international cricket.

Hayley Matthews will be the captain of the team on this tour, and Shemaine Campbelle will be her deputy in the series against Women in Blue.

The Caribbeans are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs in India, starting mid-December. The series extends till December 27. The ODI matches are part of the ICC Women's Championship.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement to announce the Women in Blue's fixture of their upcoming white-ball series against West Indies.

"The BCCI announced Team India (Senior Women)'s schedule for the upcoming home series against West Indies and Ireland. The action will kick off in December with a three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai against West Indies women, followed by three ODIs, which will take place in Baroda. Team India will then take on Ireland Women for a three-match ODI series in Rajkot in January. The ODI series against West Indies and Ireland is a part of the ICC Women's Championship," BCCI stated.

The Hayley Matthews-led side last played a white-ball series in India in 2016. They won the T20Is 3-0 and lost the ODIs 0-3.

West Indies Women's Tour of India:

- 15-Dec-24 (Sunday) - 1st T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 17-Dec-24 (Tuesday) - 2nd T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 19-Dec-24 (Thursday) - 3rd T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 22-Dec-24 (Sunday) - 1st ODI - Baroda.

- 24-Dec-24 (Tuesday) - 2nd ODI - Baroda.

- 27-Dec-24 (Friday) - 3rd ODI - Baroda.

West Indies ODI and T20I squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada William.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor