West Indies star all-rounder Deandra Dottin reverses her international retirement ahead of women's T20 WC

New Delhi [India], July 28 : West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin reversed her international retirement and made herself available for selection ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

Almost two years ago, Dottin decided to hang up her boots while leading Barbados in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Dottin expressed her passion and eagerness to represent the Caribbean side in a letter addressed to Cricket West Indies.

"Representing West Indies in international cricket has always been a matter of great pride and passion for me. After a period of reflection and thoughtful dialogue with various parties within Cricket West Indies, including Cricket West Indies President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, I am pleased to inform you that I am eager to return to the game that I love and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women's team across all formats, with immediate effect," Dottin, said in a letter to CWI that was part of the board's statement.

"I am confident that my experience, maturity, and skills will add value to the team as it has done in the past, and I am prepared to furnish my best efforts in every match and training session to ensure the team's winning trajectory in international cricket. Moreover, I am enthusiastic about mentoring younger players and contributing to the overall development of women's cricket in our region," she added.

In August 2022, Dottin announced her retirement, citing a "non-conducive" environment within the West Indies set-up. She had represented the Caribbean side in 143 ODIs and garnered 3,727 runs at an average of 30.54. In the T20Is, she made 127 appearances and scored a whopping 2,697 runs.

The 33-year-old also holds the record for scoring the fastest century in women's T20Is. Riding high on her hard-hitting stroke play, Dottin struck a 38-ball hundred against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Apart from her batting prowess, Dottin also possesses the ability to chip in with the ball. The right-arm pacer has 72 wickets in ODIs and 62 in T20Is.

The CWI director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, welcomed her decision to reverse her retirement in a statement and said, "Deandra is a player of immense ability and experience. We are pleased with her decision to return to international cricket and be eligible for selection. There is no doubt that she could add significant value to the West Indies Women's teams."

