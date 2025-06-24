West Indies star all-rounder Hayley Matthews closes in on top ranking after Proteas series

New Delhi [India] June 24 : Hayley Matthews' heroics against South Africa has seen the West Indies star close in on top spot on the latest ICC Women's T20I Batter Rankings, according to the ICC website.

Matthews scored 147 runs across the three T20I contests at home to lead the West Indies to a drought-breaking 2-1 series triumph and in the process closed in on Beth Mooney for the mantle as the No.1 ranked batter in the shortest format.

The 27-year-old improved to a career-best mark of 770 rating points and now trails Mooney by just 24 rating points at the top of the list for T20I batters.

A trio of South Africa batters make ground up the rankings following the latest update, with Tazmin Brits (up two spots to sixth), Nadine de Klerk (up three places to 51st) and Annerie Dercksen (up eight rungs to equal 79th) all gaining places after some good efforts against the West Indies.

It's a similar story on the updated list for T20I bowlers, with South African pair Nonkululek Mlaba (up six spots to equal eighth) and Ayabonga Khaka (up four places to equal 38th) among the biggest winners.

West Indies are boosted by the efforts of spinner Afy Fletcher, with the veteran gaining three places to 12th on the rankings for T20I bowlers for her two wickets apiece in the second and third T20Is, while Matthews maintains her place at the top of the list for T20I all-rounders.

The final match of the ODI portion of the series between West Indies and South Africa also saw some changes to the latest ODI rankings, with Brits the big winners up the list for batters.

Brits was the leading run-scorer across the three ODI contests with 184 runs and was rewarded by rising six spots to 21st overall on the list for ODI batters. This is her career-best rating.

Her opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt, who smashed 75 in the final ODI, moved out of her tie at the second spot, and now the Proteas skipper is just two points behind Smriti Mandhana at the top.

Veteran quick Marizanne Kapp gains two spots to move to seventh on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers, while South African teammates Mlaba (up three rungs to 20th) and Masabata Klaas (up six places to equal 37th) also make some ground.

