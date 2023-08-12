West Indies win toss, opt to bat against India in 4th T20I

Florida [US], August 12 : West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat against India in the fourth T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday.

India will be looking to keep the series alive after they ended up on the losing side in the first two games. They won the third T20 to make it 2-1. On the other hand, West Indies will be keen to seal the series with a game to spare.

WI skipper Rovman Powell said during the toss, "We are gonna bat first, looks a very good surface, we want to put up some runs on the board and try to defend it. I think it is an opportunity for us to win a series against a big team like India. Jason Holder is in, Shai Hope comes in for Johnson Charles."

India skipper Hardik Pandya said during the toss, "We would have batted first us as well, I don’t think much will change. I think the boys turned up very well, they were excited and at the same time, they realized that they have to show some more hunger as well. Everyone chipped in, the bowlers did well. Yeah, same team. Our spinners have that kind of wicket-taking."

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

