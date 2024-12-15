West Indies win toss; opt to bowl first against India Women in first T20I

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : West Indies Women's skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and elected to bowl first against India Women in the first T20I of the three-match series at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

For the Women in Blue, Saima Thakor is set to make her T20I debut, having already played six ODIs for her national side.

"It looks like a wicket that won't change much. It was good to have a few net sessions and get accustomed to the conditions," Hayley Matthews said after winning the toss.

India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stated that had they won the toss, they would have chosen to bowl first as well.

"We would have definitely bowled first. We have done really well in India, which gives us a lot of confidence. Saima Thakor is making her T20I debut today. We have three pacers. Minnu Mani, Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra, and Nandini Kashyap are missing out," Kaur said.

Teams:

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor