Western Australia chief executive Christina Matthews to step down after 12 years

Perth, Dec 6 Western Australia chief executive Christina Matthews said she would step down at the end of the current season after overseeing a period of enormous transformation and prosperity for cricket in the state in her 12 years at the role.

The announcement comes a week before Australia play Pakistan in the first Test of international men’s summer in the country at the Optus Stadium. Christina is regarded as one of the most successful cricket administrators in Australia.

“It has been a privilege to lead WA Cricket for the past 12 years and work alongside some of the best players, coaches, and staff in the game. I am humbled by what we have achieved, from the elite to community level, and am proud to be stepping aside with the game in excellent health,” said Christina in a statement.

Under Christina’s leadership, Western Australia teams have won an unparalleled 14 elite-level titles across all five of Australia’s women’s and men’s domestic competitions. The WA men’s team swept with titles in the Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup and Big Bash League tournaments.

During her tenure, 31 Western Australian players have represented Australia across all formats of men’s and women’s international cricket during this period. Under Christina’s leadership, the commencement of AUD163.4 million WACA Ground Improvement Project happened.

“This decision has not come easily, but it is the right time for me to close this chapter. That said, I have been connected to cricket for over 50 years and look forward to enjoying the game I love in new ways. I also love my adopted home of Perth and am a proud Western Australian. My first port of call will be to take a break and experience what our great state has to offer,” added Christina.

The project, expected to be completed in mid-2026, will revitalise the venue into a sporting and community hub with cricket at its centre, apart from Optus Stadium hosting men’s international and BBL games since 2018.

Her tenure also saw the establishment and evolution of the WA Cricket Foundation, providing opportunities for thousands of disadvantaged people annually to improve their physical and social outcomes through cricket, as well as of continued growth in broader grassroots programs and delivery of many other social, health and community outcomes.

“I would like to congratulate Christina on her wonderful contribution to Australian and Western Australian cricket and her many achievements as WA Cricket CEO over the past 12 years.”

“Christina leaves an immense legacy for cricket including the $163.4 million WACA Ground redevelopment, while her passion for participation and inclusion through the WA Cricket Foundation has created opportunities for thousands of people of all abilities and backgrounds to play our game.”

“At the same time, Western Australia's teams have thrived with the Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup and the BBL's Perth Scorchers teams winning historic back-to-back titles last season, while Christina’s investment in cricket for women and girls has created outstanding results at community and elite level.”

“On behalf of everyone in Australian Cricket, thank you Christina for your inspirational leadership and service and we look forward to your ongoing involvement in cricket,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia (CA).

Christina played 20 Tests (the most by any player from her country) and 47 ODIs for Australia women’s team between 1984 and 1995 as a wicketkeeper-batter. She also has the world record holder for the most dismissals by a wicket keeper in Tests (58).

After her retirement, Christina was a former national selector and spent nine years at Cricket NSW, before replacing Graeme Wood as WA Cricket chief in December 2011. Her final day as WA CEO will be Thursday, March 28, 2024. The WACA Board said it will commence a thorough process to appoint the next CEO.

