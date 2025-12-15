"We've gained momentum": Johnson Charles after Sharjah Warriorz' win as focus shifts to Gulf Giants clash

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 : Sharjah Warriorz secured their first win of the season with an all-round performance against MI Emirates at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, successfully defending a target of 175 to register a crucial victory, according to a press release.

Batting first on a surface that offered assistance to the bowlers, the Warriorz were guided by a standout innings from Johnson Charles, who played a knock of 77 off 53 balls, striking seven fours and four sixes. Reading the conditions expertly, Charles anchored the innings and ensured Sharjah Warriorz posted a competitive total despite the pitch slowing as the game progressed.

With the ball, Sikandar Raza delivered an exceptional all-round display, playing a decisive role in the Warriorz' victory. Raza finished with outstanding figures of 2/15 from four overs, applying sustained pressure through the middle overs and restricting the scoring rate at a crucial stage of the chase. Earlier in the match, he had also contributed 29 off 22 balls with the bat, adding valuable runs to the total and underlining his importance to the side.

Reflecting on his innings and the match conditions, Johnson Charles said, "Considering the conditions, I think it was a bit slow. So I think, yeah, it's nice to be back in form. We've not had the best of starts but I think that sometimes it's just about getting momentum. And with this win, I think that we have gained a bit of momentum. It's just now to keep it going, and I think we're going to have a great tournament."

Praising the bowling unit's composure and execution, he added, "While batting, me and Tom actually said that 160 was enough because of the difficulty of the pitch, and anything above that would be a bonus. With our bowlers looking on from outside, I thought that they were very capable of defending, and they proved me right."

With this result, Sharjah Warriorz will now look to build on their newfound momentum when they face Gulf Giants later today, aiming to carry forward the confidence gained from a complete team performance. Earlier this season, Gulf Giants defeated Sharjah Warriorz with an extremely fine margin, winning the game with only two balls left. The Warriorz will be hoping to redeem themselves again and climb further up the points table.

