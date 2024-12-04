"We've seen the quality Zak has": Woakes reflects on Crawley's recent Test performance

Wellington [New Zealand], December 4 : Ahead of the second Test match against New Zealand, England bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes while reflecting on opener Zak Crawley's recent Test performance said that everyone has seen the quality the 26-year-old has.

Earlier in the first Test in Christchurch, England clinched an eight-wicket win which helped them to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Kiwis.

Crawley made his Test debut in 2019 against New Zealand, following that, he has played 51 long format matches and scored 2848 runs at a strike rate of 65.47 and an average of 31.3.

In the Christchurch Test, the 26-year-old displayed a sluggish performance. In the first innings he was dismissed for a 12-ball duck and in the second innings, the English opener scored just one run from eight balls.

Speaking ahead of the second match, Woakes said that most of the time stats that come out are pure coincidence.

"A lot of the time I think these stats that come out are pure coincidence. I don't think it's anything to do with anything. New Zealand have some very good opening bowlers. He faces the new ball when they are their freshest and best, so he's probably got some good balls in there," Woakes was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The bowling all-rounder talked about Crawley's opening role in the batting lineup and said that it's a tough job.

"We've seen the quality Zak has. Opening the batting is such a difficult job to do, that you will have occasions where you get low scores. We've seen what Zak can do. When he gets in, he's one of the worst batters to be bowling at in international cricket. I'm sure that will change," he added.

Recapping the first Test match, Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand started Day 04 at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, with a four-run lead against England. The Kiwis added 99 runs to their overnight total. Daryl Mitchell (84) displayed a stunning performance with the bat and had support from Nathan Smith (21) and other tailenders on the way.

However, Brydon Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win in the Christchurch Test.

The chase wasn't a problem for the Three Lions as New Zealand bowling failed to create any threat on the fourth day at Hagley Oval. Jacob Bethell led the English batting lineup during the chase and slammed a scintillating unbeaten fifty on his debut, with just 37 balls.

England Playing XI for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

