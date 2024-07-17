We've to bat a lot better: West Indies skipper ahead of second Test against England

Nottingham [UK], July 17 : Ahead of the second Test match against England, Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said that they need to bat a lot better.

West Indies are coming into the second Test after conceding defeat against England by an innings and 114 runs. The first test ended on the third day, on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brathwaite said that there are positives with bat but they need to find a way.

"It's pretty simple what we've got to do. We've got to bat a lot better. Obviously we've got to find a way, which we've had some discussions around different things we can do better as a team. There are still a bit of positives with the bat. With the ball, as I said before, [England scored] 50-60 runs too many but it was a positive to get ten wickets. But with the bat, we've just got to put runs on the board. It's simple," Brathwaite was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The West Indies skipper added that the batters need to stay on the crease for much longer which becomes easier for the team.

"A few guys did get in and didn't go on. It's just important that you go on for longer, because the longer you bat, the easier it becomes and it's important to stay in that plan for as long as possible. Obviously you want to put away bad balls, that's what everybody wants to do. But it's that hard work that you do for 40 minutes, being able to take that to an hour, two hours. And it is a balance, a mixture of putting away the bad balls, because when you put away the bad balls it gives them confidence. We just got to keep learning. You know, I think a lot of learning would have taken place in the first Test and you've just got to believe in our ability and do it and aim to do it for longer periods," he added.

Recapping the first Test match between England and the West Indies, England took a big first-inning lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl the West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

Anderson, playing his last game, drew the first blood for England, dismissing Joshua Da Silva.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce the West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

West Indies' Playing Eleven (2nd Test): Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kirk Mckenzie, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor