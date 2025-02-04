"What a performance": Shikhar Dhawan hails India's emphatic win in Women's U19 World Cup

New Delhi [India], February 4 : Former batter Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday congratulated Team India for winning the ICC Women's U19 World Cup and said that the nation is proud of the players.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

Taking to X, Shikhar Dhawan said team India's triumph in the tournament shows their dedication and teamwork.

"Congratulations to all the girls of the India Women's U-19 team, what a performance! This victory shows your dedication and teamwork, India is proud of you all," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on X.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

Earlier on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the women's U19 squad for their ICC World Cup 2025 triumph.

